The Clorox Company Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Clorox in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

The Clorox stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

