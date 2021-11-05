The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $147.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $171.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.22.

The Clorox stock opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.59.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

