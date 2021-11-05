The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of The Community Financial worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Community Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $38.90 on Friday. The Community Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.97.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

TCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other The Community Financial news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

