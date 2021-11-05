The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $390.00 at Raymond James

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $339.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $229.74 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.16. The company has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

