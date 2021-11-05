The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.64

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 3271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $630.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 150.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

