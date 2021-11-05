The Honest (HNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect The Honest to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Honest alerts:

NASDAQ HNST opened at $9.21 on Friday. The Honest has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

HNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $4,229,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.