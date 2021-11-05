The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $96.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

