The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $5,523,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEV stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

