The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $5,523,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LEV stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.
The Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
