The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.77

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 15428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

STKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The firm has a market cap of $494.56 million, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 50,021 shares of company stock worth $554,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

