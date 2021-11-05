The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price Up 11.5%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price rose 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 6,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 86,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

A number of research firms have commented on PNTG. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $623.96 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

