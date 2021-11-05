The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 736 ($9.62).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGE shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 748.60 ($9.78) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 729.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 692.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

