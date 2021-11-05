The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.25 Per Share

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,896,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.