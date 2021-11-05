The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

