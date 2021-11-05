The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $163.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

