The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews Sells 15,000 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $40.36.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

