The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.