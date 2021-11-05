The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,419.34

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,419.34 ($18.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,432.41 ($18.71). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.42), with a volume of 48,382 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Vitec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.76 million and a PE ratio of 42.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,523.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,419.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

