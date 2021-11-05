TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXMD. Cowen lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TXMD remained flat at $$0.76 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,365. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $322.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

