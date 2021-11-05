TheStreet Upgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to “C-“

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPE. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

CPE opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

