TheStreet Upgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

MTLS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 245.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $251,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 29.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Materialise in the second quarter worth $4,837,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

