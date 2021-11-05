Thomas Keck Sells 62,551 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $2,953,032.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Keck sold 60,337 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,838,252.48.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,069.90.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $1,108,657.20.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

StepStone Group stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 3,024.6% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 945,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $17,154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 465,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 443,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

