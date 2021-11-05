Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30.

On Friday, September 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25.

NYSE CVNA opened at $300.59 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $182.06 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of -256.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

