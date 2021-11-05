Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$165.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $122.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

