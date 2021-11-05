THORChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105.28 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $105.28 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $13.83 or 0.00022589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00085106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00082059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,222.04 or 1.01662090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.77 or 0.07311149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022574 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

