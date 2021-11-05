ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Head-To-Head Contrast

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get ThredUp alerts:

This table compares ThredUp and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 5.73% 24.31% 7.57%

25.4% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Amazon.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 10.19 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.57 $21.33 billion $41.83 83.12

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ThredUp and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 9 0 2.82 Amazon.com 0 0 38 0 3.00

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $25.90, suggesting a potential upside of 29.56%. Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $4,150.26, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Summary

Amazon.com beats ThredUp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.