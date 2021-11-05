ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 14,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 448,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $588,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,350,006 shares of company stock worth $28,838,687 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $145,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

