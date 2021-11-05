Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.90.

TWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC upgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,270. The firm has a market capitalization of C$475.02 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.28.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

