Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading Down 1%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shares fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56. 8,484,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 4,198,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a negative net margin of 139.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,534,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,000.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 575,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

