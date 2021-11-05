Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

