Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.3 days.

Toshiba stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

