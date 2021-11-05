Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRMLF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.58.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,171. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.