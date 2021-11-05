TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 137.20 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Kath Cates purchased 10,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

