TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 137.20 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.93.
In related news, insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Kath Cates purchased 10,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.
Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.