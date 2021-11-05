Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.11. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.