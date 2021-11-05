Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 321 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

PLYA opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,433 shares of company stock worth $917,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

