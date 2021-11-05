TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUGCU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000.

TradeUP Global stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. TradeUP Global has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

