Tranchess (CHESS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.19 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Tranchess has a market cap of $116.93 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00004636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,326.32 or 1.00246154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00060738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00701551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000147 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001621 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,229,196 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.