TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,468,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

