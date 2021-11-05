Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 23,273 shares.The stock last traded at $81.00 and had previously closed at $79.00.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 26.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 43.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $639.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

