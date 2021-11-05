Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$626.70 million.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

