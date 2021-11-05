TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $764 million-$774 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.94 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.45.

TRU stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,861. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

