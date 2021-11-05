Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,902. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,087 shares of company stock worth $2,254,877.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

