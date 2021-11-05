Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRVI opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

