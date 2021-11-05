Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOLWF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 71,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,788. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.