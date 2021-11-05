TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 232,863 shares.The stock last traded at $102.30 and had previously closed at $102.90.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,495 shares of company stock worth $12,637,829 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.