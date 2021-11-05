Tripio Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $1.30 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tripio has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00247477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.