TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

