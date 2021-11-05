Truegame Price Reaches $0.0024 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. Truegame has a total market cap of $201,470.04 and approximately $2,730.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 85% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00245240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096675 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.