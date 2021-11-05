Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,281 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.