Truist Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $85.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,680,824 shares of company stock worth $1,462,131,106. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,377 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

