Truist Securiti Weighs in on agilon health, inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. agilon health has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,092,917 shares of company stock worth $524,331,541.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

